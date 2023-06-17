Last chance saloon: Harry Maguire eyeing pre-season to save Manchester United career



Manchester United are expected to undergo a lot of changes ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge considering the increased expectations.

United will need to sell quite a few first-team stars in order to raise capital to supplement the available transfer kitty and one of the most prominent names to depart could be club captain Harry Maguire.

The Englishman found himself fifth-choice with the United boss preferring left back Luke Shaw ahead of Maguire and he even lost his preferred left centre-back spot.

Maguire still not giving up on impressing ETH

He made 31 appearances across all competitions in the 2022-23 campaign but started in just 16 of those outings, his lowest tally since his time in the Premier League.

He has already been linked with a Premier League exit while Serie A clubs were also reportedly eyeing his services.

The England international, as reported by The Peoples Person, is open to staying and fighting for his place but the prospect of losing his national team regular status could force him to seek a move elsewhere.

Football Insider have now claimed that the 30-year-old wants to impress the United boss instead of quitting and is eyeing United’s pre-season tour as the perfect venue to showcase his skills.

“Harry Maguire is keen to impress during pre-season to cement his Man United future after limited involvement in the 2022-23 campaign, sources have told Football Insider.

“Maguire wants to play first-team football but will attempt to force his way back into Erik ten Hag’s plans with a strong pre-season showing rather than actively seek an exit.”

There is a possibility the Red Devils will secure the signing of another centre-back in which case the former Leicester City man could fall further down the pecking order.

Exit looks inevitable

If his plan does not end up working out, Calciomercato have claimed the Premier League rivals Newcastle could offer United a loan deal for the £80million star.

The report also surprisingly claimed that multiple Serie A sides have been tempted but they remained unconvinced while a few outright denied the chance to bid for him.

“Maguire had also been offered to Inter and Juve over time, as a temporary solution or even outright. An option that has not fully convinced Serie A, as well as in the case of Mourinho’s Roma or Milan, to decline this possibility.”

Maguire’s current United deal expires in 2025 and the club hold the option of triggering a one-year extension and is valued at €25million and the Reds are prepared to take a massive hit on their initial investment.