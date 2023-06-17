Man United considering signing New England Revolution goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic



Manchester United are interested in New England Revolution and Serbia international goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic.

Petrovic is a name on United’s transfer list as the Red Devils plot to sign another keeper to either compete with or usurp David de Gea.

Last month it was reported that United were willing to rival Liverpool for Petrovic’s services.

According to The Athletic, United are admirers of Petrovic and have been monitoring him closely.

“Djordje Petrovic is being considered by a number of Champions League-level clubs this summer, with Manchester United regularly scouting the goalkeeper.

“Benfica, Porto, and Villarreal are just a few of the clubs that have made their interest known as well, though no official offers have been made to the Revolution at this stage.”

The Athletic notes that the current timing is a likely impediment to a possible move for Petrovic.

New England are intent on keeping Petrovic at least until the end of the MLS season. While an immediate move for the player this summer remains a possibility, New England would favour an arrangement whereby a transfer to Europe is agreed upon for Petrovic to move during the winter window.

The Revs would still be able to count on Petrovic for the rest of the season and the player would have his future sorted.

The Athletic adds that the MLS club have always known clubs in Europe, such as United, would come in for the 23-year-old sooner or later.

New England are willing to let him go if the terms are right.

Transfermarkt value Petrovic at just €3.5m.

