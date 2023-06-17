Manchester United fall short of Strasbourg’s asking price for highly-rated Habib Diarra



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag prefers versatile players and if transfer reports are anything to go by, a new midfielder seems to rank high on the list of priorities in the summer transfer window.

Chelsea’s Mason Mount and free agent Adrien Rabiot seem to be the main candidates to arrive at Old Trafford but journalist Luca Bendoni has come up with a rather interesting name.

RC Strasbourg Alsace’s breakthrough star Habib Diarra is someone the Red Devils have looked at in the past along with quite a few Premier League sides.

United’s offer too low for Diarra

And now it has come to light that United were in talks with the French side over a deal for the 19-year-old but so far, their offer has not been deemed good enough.

“Manchester United had a verbal approach rejected by Strasbourg for midfielder Habib Diarra, holding talks around a possible €11m deal.

“Nothing written, just verbal. Olympique Marseille and Lens are also interested, as many clubs,” he tweeted.

The current figure that United were reportedly trying to agree with the Ligue 1 club falls short of the club’s valuation of the player — which stands at around £20million, as per a previous report.

The young Frenchman made 30 appearances for the senior team this campaign, notching three goals and as many assists.

Versatile Diarra attracting attention

What was most impressive about the youngster was his versatility as the manager played him all across the midfield — from the defensive pivot to the No 8 as well as the attacking midfielder.

That was not all as the France U19 international also impressed on both flanks as well, even registering a goal from the right win position.

The player has a contract till 2027 and is valued at €4million according to Transfermarkt.

He might not be the immediate solution but buying the best young talents around the world and nurturing them used to be one of United’s highlights in days gone by and there is no reason why such a talented gem should not be pursued.