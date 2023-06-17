Manchester United have “formally expressed an interest” in Randal Kolo Muani

Manchester United’s pursuit of a new centre forward has seen them linked with a number of players across Europe, with Randal Kolo Muani among them.

The striker has enjoyed a remaarkable breakout season in Germany, scoring 15 goals and registering 11 assists in the Bundesliga and earning a call up to France’s star-studded World Cup squad, for whom he also scored.

His all-round game makes him an ideal candidate for the fluid style of play Erik ten Hag is keen to foster at Man United.

As reported by The Peoples Person, the expectation is that Kolo Muani will be leaving Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

Newly appointed Frankfurt boss Dino Toppmöller is keen to convince the star to stay put next season, but with a number of big clubs circling, that does not seem likely at this stage.

Kolo Muani has been heavily linked with Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain, and Man United this summer.

And now the Red Devils are said to have “formally expressed an interest” in the Eintracht Frankfurt star by French outlet L’Equipe (via GetFrenchFootballNews).

With Chelsea and Real Madrid also thought to be in the running, Kolo Muani could be the transfer battle of the summer.

It has been a meteoric rise for the forward, who left FC Nantes on a free transfer last summer.

A reported £85m price tag will likely put him out of the reach of a number of clubs, but with the 24-year-old so keen on a move, Frankfurt may be forced to reconsider their stance on the Frenchman as the summer wears on.

At the current price point, Man United’s budget would be prohibitive in engaging in a bidding war with a host of European giants.

But with time, player sales, and – God willing – an end to the takeover saga, Randal Kolo Muani could end up being a marquee addition to Erik ten Hag’s squad.