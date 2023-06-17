Manchester United in constant touch with Mason Mount as they plot improved second bid



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag knows the squad needs reinforcements all over the park considering the increased expectations ahead of his second season in charge.

One area which suffered due to injuries and poor form was the midfield with the club unable to find the perfect partner for the ever-present Casemiro.

The quartet of Christian Eriksen, Scott McTominay, Donny van de Beek and loan signing Marcel Sabitzer all were capable of playing as the No 8 but suffered long-term injuries.

Fred was his usual erratic self and United’s Dutch boss wants a versatile and dynamic No 8 in the summer with a lot of churning expected in the window.

United’s midfield set to undergo massive changes

The much-maligned Scot and Brazilian have been linked with moves away while Van de Beek is expected to be cut loose following a disappointing three seasons in Manchester. Sabitzer’s loan deal is not expected to be made permanent.

As per the rumour mill. Chelsea’s Mason Mount seems to be Ten Hag’s preferred target due to his versatility and attacking impetus.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that the Blues had knocked back United’s initial offer and were holding out for much more but there is a growing feeling that a deal can be struck this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, writing in his CaughtOffside substack, mentioned that United are in constant touch with the player and that Mount is pleased with the importance Ten Hag is giving him in his sporting project.

“It’s clear that Manchester United manager, Erik ten Hag, appreciates the skillset that Mason Mount has. Though Chelsea rejected the Red Devils first offer of £40m and they will insist on a £70m fee, United believe that a deal can be done.

“He is a sharp, forward-thinking player who loves to play on the front foot, always positive, and it’s clear that he understands the way that ten Hag wants to play and would be able to slot straight into his starting XI. United are also convinced that he is perfect for their style of football.

Mount appreciates Ten Hag’s United project

“The Red Devils have continued to send messages to Mount, making sure he knows how much they want him to join them. He is their priority signing. The player appreciates ten Hag’s way of playing and his insistence on bringing Mount to Old Trafford.”

Mount has just a year remaining in his current contract at Stamford Bridge and there is no way United will pay over the odds for the England international.

The 24-year-old is valued at €65million according to Transfermarkt and the latest reports indicate United will not even bid that high for the Chelsea academy graduate.

The Champions League winner is a regular contributor of goals and assists and even won Chelsea’s Player of the Year award on two occasions. It will be a huge blow for the Blues should United steal their talisman this summer.