Manchester United looking at Marc Guehi to replace Harry Maguire



Manchester United are set to undergo a massive defensive shake-up ahead of Erik ten Hag’s second season in charge with multiple first-team stars set to depart and possibly one new man to come in.

It has already been reported that Phil Jones is set to depart the club along with academy graduate Axel Tuanzebe.

Following the duo out of the Old Trafford door are Eric Bailly and Alex Telles, both of whom had spent the last season out on loan.

The most high-profile departure could be that of club captain Harry Maguire who has been linked with a summer move to multiple Premier League sides.

Maguire on his way out

While the 30-year-old is willing to fight for his place, there is a growing belief in the player’s camp that is he has to protect his regular national team spot, a change is required.

Maguire had effectively fallen to fifth-choice under Ten Hag and lost his preferred left centre-back spot while he was effectively used as backup for Raphael Varane.

Considering the Frenchman’s injury record, a new backup option will be required should the former Leicester City defender choose to leave.

Most reports have indicated that Serie A champion Kim Min-jae of Napoli is the club’s preferred choice but the entry of Bayern Munich into the scene has potentially altered the player’s course from England to Germany.

Monaco’s Axel Disasi is also in the fray while The Independent have reported that United are interested in a move for Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace.

The 22-year-old made 40 appearances across all competitions, notching one goal and impressing with his robustness and defensive ability.

Arsenal ahead of United in race for Guehi

Arsenal are said to be frontrunners at the moment.

“Many Premier League managers still share Southgate’s admiration for Maguire, though, despite a difficult two years.

“Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur are two clubs who would be willing to do a deal this summer, but the player’s high wages mean that could be on loan.

“Should he go, United have had a look at Crystal Palace’s Guehi, but their interest is not as strong as Arsenal’s.”

The England international’s current Eagles deal lasts until 2026 and he is valued at €35million and Palace will be looking for far more if they indeed want to sell their star defender.