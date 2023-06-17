Manchester United looking to add firepower down the right with Ousmane Dembele transfer



Performing for a club of Manchester United’s stature is not easy for the most experienced of professionals and for a youngster from another league, it can be an even more daunting challenge.

Just ask Antony who arrived at the Theatre of Dreams from Ajax after a protracted summer saga for a whopping €95million on the insistence of manager Erik ten Hag.

The Brazilian shined in patches and still has some way to go before he can become a consistent force down the right wing.

Dembele to replace Antony in first XI

With Jadon Sancho‘s continued struggles and the uncertainty surrounding both Amad Diallo and Facundo Pellistri, a spot might just open up for a new winger to come in.

Fichajes have suggested that that is exactly what is transpiring in the corridors of power at Old Trafford and the club are eyeing a move for Barcelona’s Ousmane Dembele.

The Peoples Person had already reported in the past that the French World Cup winner has a termination clause in his contract worth €50million and United are now prepared to trigger it.

“Ousmane Dembélé has become Manchester United’s new target to strengthen its offensive rotation, especially given the poor performance shown by Antony this season.

“The talented 26-year-old French winger ends his contract with FC Barcelona in the summer of 2024 and has a termination clause set at 50 million euros.

“The English team is willing to pay that amount to ensure the transfer before Barcelona manages to renew his contract,” the report stated.

United looking to trigger low release clause

Xavi is a big fan of the France international and would like to keep a hold of him but a lucrative offer from the Premier League could force a rethink on the player’s side.

Barcelona are also hard-strapped for money and could agree to a deal. The only problem from a United-perspective is the winger’s poor injury record.

Last season Dembele missed 17 games and in every season since his move to Barcelona, the 26-year-old has missed a minimum of 15 games.

But his attacking statistics remain impressive as he garnered eight goals and nine assists in 25 starts across all competitions.

The price is highly attractive but whether Ten Hag will sanction a move for yet another Frenchman with a poor injury record remains to be seen.