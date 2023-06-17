Manchester United readying £45m bid for Jordan Pickford with Everton in financial disarray



Apart from a complicated and convoluted striker hunt, Manchester United are also in the middle of trying to find a suitable goalkeeper capable of taking up the No 1 mantle for the club in the long-run.

At one point it was thought that David de Gea, despite a series of horrendous errors, would in fact end up staying and signing a new deal albeit on reduced wages.

He was close to agreeing a new long-term deal with only minor details left to be ironed out but Erik ten Hag had made it clear they he would not be assured of the No 1 spot and competition would be brought in.

DDG gone in the summer?

But in a shocking turn of events, the Spaniard could be about to end his 12-year stay at Old Trafford amidst reports that confidence is decreasing about the signing of the new deal.

The Spain international was not included in the club’s retention list and now The Daily Star have revealed that the Red Devils are preparing a big-money offer for Everton’s Jordan Pickford.

“Manchester United are preparing a £45million bid for Jordan Pickford.

“The England keeper is top of Erik ten Hag’s list of potential replacements for David de Gea as the Spaniard’s contract stalemate continues.”

The Everton No 1 has been linked with a move to Old Trafford recently and Ten Hag is reportedly a fan of his shot-stopping and distribution skills.

The England international is certainly better than De Gea when it comes to playing out from the back and was a major reason for Everton’s narrow escape from relegation last campaign.

Pickford in?

He won the club’s Player of the Year award for the second season running, a testament to his consistent displays despite his club’s struggles.

The report stated that United know the Toffees are in financial distress and “will be forced into business” if a £45million bid is indeed placed.

Pickford is said to double his current £100,000 a week wage if he does end up moving. Tottenham Hotspur are also in the race but the lure of Champions League football could be hard to ignore for Pickford.

As for De Gea, United could look to trigger the one-year extension option in his contract and sell him to the highest bidder with interest from Saudi Arabia growing. Or they could get his wages off the book and let him leave on a free.

United and Ten Hag could finally solve a long-standing issue if such a deal pans out though fans will argue that a move for Inter Milan’s Andre Onana or Porto’s Diogo Costa makes more sense considering their suitability to Ten Hag’s vision.