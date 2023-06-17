Manchester United set on long game for Harry Kane

Heading into the summer, Harry Kane to Manchester United looked set to be the transfer saga to dominate the next three months of our lives.

Fortunately, the club appears to have swiftly moved on from a pursuit for the England captain this summer.

As reported by Laurie Whitwell of The Athletic, Football Director John Murtough was quick to conclude that negotiating with Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy would be be ill-advised.

While a deal could perhaps have been completed late in August, Man United came to the decision that spending the entire window chasing Kane would do little to help the manager given the small chance of success.

That may mean the end to a pursuit for the Spurs star for now, but Whitwell claims that United remain hopeful that Kane will not chance clubs until next season.

At that point, of course, Harry Kane will be available on a free transfer, given his contract only runs until June 2024.

Provided he does not sign a new contract to extend his stay in North London – which seems highly unlikely as things stand – Levy will no longer be a factor, nor will any transfer fee.

Paris Saint-Germain, Bayern Munich, and Real Madrid have all expressed an interest in Kane, but Kane’s preference is to stay in England.

Mauricio Pochettino’s appointment at Chelsea – another club in need of a centre forward – sparked some suggestions that The Blues could enter the race.

But Spurs would likely be even more difficult to deal with for a London club than they have historically been with Man United, and the player himself may be hesitant to join a local rival for fear of tarnishing his legacy at Tottenham.

All of that makes next summer the ideal time to mount a serious offer to sign Kane, but that will not help Erik ten Hag a jot in the upcoming season.

Manchester United are therefore expected to put thoughts of Harry Kane firmly to one side for now and bring in the most suitable striker they can afford to in the here and now.