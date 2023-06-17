Manchester United set to open talks with Victor Lindelof over new long-term deal



Despite major defensive issues threatening to scupper their bid for Champions League qualification, Manchester United stood firm to end up finishing third in the Premier League.

And a lot of credit needs to go to Victor Lindelof who came in to the side on the back of Lisandro Martinez‘s season-ending injury and did an admirable job.

The Swede started the last nine games of the league season and helped the side keep four clean sheets as the Red Devils overcame pressure from Newcastle, Liverpool and Brighton to finish above all of them.

Lindelof ended the season in fine form

What was most impressive was the fact that he played on both the left and right of defence and did a fine job and that helped him earn his manager’s admiration.

Fans appreciated the impact made by the “Ice-Man” as he partnered both Luke Shaw and Raphael Varane during the season run-in and more than held his own.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that United were contemplating triggering the one-year extension option in his contract, which is due to expire next season.

But now Football Insider have claimed that the 20-time English league champions are set to offer a new long-term deal after opening contract talks with the Swede.

“Victor Lindelof could extend his Man United contract after opening talks over a possible new deal, sources have told Football Insider.

“A well-placed source has told Football Insider that the 28-year-old “earned the trust” of manager Erik ten Hag after a string of impressive performances at the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

“Man United are discussing the possibility of prolonging the 28-year-old’s spell at the club once again despite being on the lookout for a new centre-back.”

Lindelof new deal

He is currently third-choice behind Martinez and Varane and United are already looking at bringing in another top-class centre-back with club captain Harry Maguire reportedly on his way out.

Whether the Sweden international agrees to the deal will be interesting to see considering he was unhappy earlier in the season due to the lack of starting minutes.

The 28-year-old made 35 appearances across all competitions, with 27 of them coming from the start, his lowest in the last three seasons.

United have so far flat-out refused offers for the former Benfica man due to lack of quality options at the back and they will be desperate to keep a hold of the reliable defender for the time being.