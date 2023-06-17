Manchester United still interested in Brentford goalkeeper David Raya

With the transfer window swinging open this week, clubs in the Premier League are already making their moves in the summer market.

Manchester United are yet to get a deal done but will be expecting a busy period over the coming weeks.

Erik ten Hag is hoping for reinforcements to his squad in a bid to bridge the gap between United and Treble-winning Manchester City.

One position that looks to be up set for an upgrade at Old Trafford is the goalkeeper.

David de Gea’s contract expires at the end of June and with no announcement of an new deal as yet, the Spanish ‘keeper may be about to bring his 12 year stay in Manchester to an end.

However, even if De Gea does put pen to paper on an extension, his failure to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play this season has left the number one shirt at Old Trafford up for grabs.

It’s left United scouring the market for a replacement and, as expected, a raft of names are being linked with the post.

One of which is Brentford’s David Raya, who has been subject to major interest from Tottenham in the last week or so.

However, as reported by Football Insider, United are ready to make their move for the Brentford man and hijack the London club’s deal as they continue to haggle over the price tag.

Brentford are demanding £45million for their highly-rated ‘keeper, despite him having just one year left on his contract.

Thomas Frank is resigned to losing his number one this summer, having already signed Freiburg shot-stopper Mark Flekken for a reported £11 million last month.

Raya would suit Ten Hag’s philosophy of playing out from the back and looks tailor made for his United side.

However, the number one shirt at Old Trafford can weigh heavy and is arguably the most scrutinized position in English football.

United are notoriously slow starters in the window and Erik ten Hag will be desperate for things to change this year with pre-season getting underway in under a month’s time.