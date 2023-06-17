Morocco boss: Sofyan Amrabat will “will be signing with a new club soon”

Manchester United target Sofyan Amrabat will be signing for a new club imminently according to his international manager.

In a press conference for Morocco;s round of international fixtures, Walid Regragui confirmed that the midfielder is leaving Fiorentina this summer.

Regragui had sent Amrabat home after a 0-0 draw with Cape Verde and has explained exactly why he saw fit to do so.

“I decided to let him go, he won’t play,” the manager said, as quoted by CalcioMercato. “He’s played a lot of games this year, I wouldn’t want to risk that, especially as he’ll be signing with a new club soon.”

The Red Devils are keen admirers of the Morocco star, particularly given that he came through at FC Utrecht under the tutelage of Erik ten Hag.

In desperate need of midfield reinforcements, United are even thought to have made an approach for Amrabat in January, although a move never materialised, with Marcel Sabitzer brought in on loan late in the window.

But now, with funds available, The Red Devils are in a position to make their move.

Amrabat, also, is keen to make a move to a top-tier club, having seemingly bid farewell to the Fiorentina faithful after the Europa Conference League final.

But while his departure from the Serie A side is all but confirmed, it is unclear whether he will be ending up at Old Trafford.

Alongside Man United, FC Barcelona are also heavily linked with Amrabat and are thought to have held talks with the player’s representatives.

As reported by The Peoples Person, Nordin Amrabat has already confirmed that his brother wants to continue his career in England or Spain.

It looks to be only be a matter of time before we learn whether Sofyan Amrabat ends up at Man United or Barcelona next season.