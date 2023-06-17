Home » Napoli’s Kim Min-jae chooses Bayern Munich over Manchester United

Napoli’s Kim Min-jae chooses Bayern Munich over Manchester United

by Derick Kinoti
Napoli defender Kim Min-jae has chosen to complete a transfer to Bayern Munich over Manchester United, according to a new report this evening.

Kim was widely reported to be United’s number one defensive target, but according to Fabrizio Romano, the Red Devils never lodged a bid to sign the South Korean.

It was relayed that United’s plan B in case they don’t sign Kim is Ajax’s Jurrien Timber.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Bayern had leapfrogged the Red Devils in the race to sign 26-year-old Kim.

And according to Foot Mercato journalist Santi Aouna, Kim has decided to join Bayern.

Interested parties in the player including United have been made aware of his preference.

Aouna says, “Kim-Min jae chose Bayern. Other clubs interested in his arrival have been informed.”

“Full agreement almost reached with the agent. Salary ~€10M net/year. Huge agent’s commission. Man United & Newcastle will go to other defensive options.”

Florian Plettenberg confirms that Bayern are confident they have beaten all other rivals for Kim.

As per Plettenberg, “it’s all going in the right direction” for the Bundesliga giants, who will pay less than €60m.

All club executives and Bayern bosses have given the green light for Kim to be signed and brought to the Allianz Arena.

While the transfer is not 100% done, one cannot help but feel it’s only a matter of time until the Scudetto winner’s future is sorted out.

United look set to miss out on their priority defensive target unless something drastic happens in the next few days. Kim’s release clause will become active during the first two weeks of July.

