Protracted Man United takeover saga sparks job security concerns among club staff



The ongoing Manchester United takeover process has left the club’s employees concerned about their jobs as uncertainty grows over what comes next.

The United sale is still unsettled, almost seven months after the whole affair was kickstarted.

The principal bidders for United, Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani, are still embroiled in a fight to take the reins at Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that new owners are unlikely to be in charge before the start of next season.

With the Glazers expected to name a preferred buyer imminently, an approval process that will last between eight to 12 weeks will follow.

This means that by the time United start their campaign against Wolves in August, the Glazers may still trying to sell the club.

The Guardian’s Jamie Jackson reports that club staff do not have clarity about the takeover, and are concerned with their unstable footing in the midst of the sales process.

“Uncertainty over Manchester United’s potential sale is causing club employees concern regarding their job security, with staff being told nothing about the process.

“The Glazers served notice of a possible sale in November and the Guardian has learned that the lack of a resolution seven months later has provoked worry and frustration among the 800-plus people who work for the club.

“All levels of staff and management face an uncertain future until it is decided who is to own United and what their policies will be.”

Ben Jacobs spoke to Football FanCast and said that while the Glazers also have proposals for a minority takeover of United, they are unlikely to go for these options.

Jacobs told Football FanCast that minority investors are largely waiting. They have little confidence in their bids emerging successful, with the Glazers and Raine Group’s full attention on Nine Two Foundation and INEOS.

