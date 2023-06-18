Denzel Dumfries responds to transfer speculation amid Manchester United links



Inter Milan defender and Manchester United target Denzel Dumfries has refused to rule out an exit from the San Siro this summer.

Erik ten Hag has held a long-standing interest in Dumfries and has been linked with a switch for months.

The United boss may want to strengthen the right-back position despite Diogo Dalot signing a new long-term deal and Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s resurgence.

The Athletic’s Laurie Whitwell indicated that Dumfries’s attributes are highly rated within Old Trafford.

United admire his intelligence and physicality.

Dumfries is currently on international duty with the Netherlands, who lost 3-2 to Italy in the UEFA Nationals League third-place playoff earlier today.

Before the match, he was asked about his future and reiterated his love and commitment for Inter, although he said a switch to another club is not out of the question.

Dumfries said, ” I am very proud to play for Inter, these two years have been fantastic and I am very proud of what I have and what we have done.

“Today football is very dynamic: players come and go. I have no reason to leave.

“I love Inter, but as I said before, we have to see what will happen.”

Calciomercato adds that like most players in the Inter squad, Dumfries is not untouchable. If a suitable offer arrives, he will be allowed to leave.

Chelsea seem to have cooled down their interest in the 27-year-old. Calciomercato adds that United is his most likely destination if he were to go to the Premier League.

Dumfries is productive going forward, which is perhaps his main point of attraction. In 34 Serie A appearances last term, the player managed to score one goal and register seven assists.

