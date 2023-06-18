Erik ten Hag left angry as Manchester United takeover derails Declan Rice transfer plan



Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is frustrated that the takeover situation is affecting his plan to sign West Ham captain Declan Rice.

United have Rice on their radar, even though Arsenal are leading the race to sign the 24-year-old.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United are poised to join the battle for Rice, with Manchester City also strongly considering a bid to sign the England international.

According to The Sun, Ten Hag is desperate to table an offer for Rice.

“Erik ten Hag is angry that his plans to sign Declan Rice are being foiled by Manchester United’s takeover saga.

“The Red Devils boss feels West Ham skipper Rice would be a perfect addition and has been desperate to make an offer.

“Ten Hag’s spending is restricted while the Glazers decide whether to sell or stay put — particularly as United are yet to offload any of the expensive dead wood in their squad.”

However, it was previously relayed that business at United is going on as normal, and regardless of whichever direction the club sale process takes, Ten Hag’s transfer plans will not be severely affected.

The Dutchman is reportedly working with a budget of around £120m.

Player sales can significantly boost Ten Hag’s kitty.

Even if new owners come in, this will not significantly add to what Ten Hag can spend. In the event that Sheikh Jassim becomes the club’s next custodian, Ten Hag could benefit from an immediate £50m boost.

The Qatari businessman is promising to clear United’s existing debt if his bid to take over the reins at Old Trafford proves successful.

If United are not actively pursuing Rice, it may be mostly due to the fact that Ten Hag cannot afford to spend a huge proportion of the budget on one player, rather than the uncertain takeover saga. Other positions also need to be addressed.

