Manchester United now in pole position for Andre Onana as Chelsea abandon transfer pursuit



Manchester United are now leading the race to sign Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana.

It was reported that United and Chelsea were set to go head-to-head for Onana’s services. Both English clubs are in the market for goalkeepers.

Inter have slapped a €50m price tag on Onana.

The Peoples Person covered a report which suggested Chelsea had an advantage over the Red Devils, in that the Blues can offer some of their players to Inter as part of a deal to lure Onana to Stamford Bridge.

The Serie A giants are interested in adding Kalidou Koulibaly to their ranks, for example.

According to The Evening Standard’s Nizaar Kinsella, Chelsea are still keen on signing a shot-stopper, but it will not be Onana.

Chelsea may turn their attention to other players such as Valencia’s Giorgi Mamardashvili, Dortmund’s Gregor Kobel and Brentford’s David Raya.

“Chelsea have ended their interest in Inter Milan goalkeeper Andre Onana,” Kinsella says.

“Chelsea will now move on to other targets, leaving Manchester United as favourites to sign a player expected to cost around £50 million.”

Kinsella also says that a pursuit for Onana will only be sanctioned once David de Gea’s future is sorted out.

The Spaniard has an offer on the table from the Red Devils, although concerns have risen that De Gea may elect not to stay at the club and other reports have suggested that it is United who are stalling on signing off on the deal.

Whatever the case, all reports seem to agree that the prospect of De Gea staying at the club has become much more distant than had been thought.

The United number one is attracting overtures from Saudi Arabia.

