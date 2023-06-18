Manchester United open to sending Amad Diallo back to Atalanta for Rasmus Hojlund’s signature



It is well-known by now that Manchester United manager is desperate to bring in an elite-level goalscorer but their striker search is getting more and more complicated by the minute.

Initially, the Red Devils were expected to go all in for Tottenham Hotspur record goal-getter Harry Kane despite Daniel Levy‘s insistence on not selling to a domestic rival.

Recently, it came to light that United were backing off after the daunting price reveal and because they did not want to get dragged into a three-month battle of attrition with the Spurs chairman.

United’s complicated striker search

There was a lot of media speculation linking Atalanta prodigy Rasmus Hojlund with a summer move to Old Trafford with reports suggesting the Reds were preparing their first offer for the Dane.

The 20-year-old had mentioned that he was looking forward to a move to Manchester and it seemed inevitable that a deal for a decent price could be struck.

The Peoples Person then broke the bad news that the club and the player’s representatives had held a meeting in which his price was raised to a mammoth €100million.

It was thought that a move would not end up materialising but journalist Steve Bates, writing for Givemesport, has suggested that the 20-time English league champions have another ace up their sleeve.

Amad Diallo, fresh off a scintillating loan spell at Championship side Sunderland, is a former Atalanta youth product and he could be sent the other way in order to make a move for Hojlund more palatable.

“Atalanta’s 20-year-old Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund is high on that list of options the Dutchman is chasing. And United have handed the Italians what could be a deal-maker in negotiations.

ETH to use Amad to lure Rasmus Hojlund to Manchester

“Ten Hag is willing to sanction a year-long loan move for winger Amad Diallo to return to Atalanta who sold him to United in a £19m deal in January 2021,” the report stated.

There are doubts whether the Ivory Coast international can break into Ten Hag’s plans this summer with many arguing that another loan, this time at the top level, could prepare him for the next big step in his career.

A move to the Bergamo outfit actually makes sense considering he can adapt faster considering his past affiliations and could help him hit the ground running.

Atalanta could in return agree to send the Denmark international to Manchester for a reasonable fee with Hojlund valued at €45million as per Transfermarkt.