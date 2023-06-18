Manchester United plan raid to bring Darren Fletcher’s boys to Old Trafford



Manchester United have launched a raid to bring Darren Fletcher’s twin sons across from the Etihad to Old Trafford, as David Ornstein reports.

The 16-year-old Fletcher boys, Jack and Tyler, have come through the City academy and were offered scholarship contracts last year.

The boys are now considered to be among the most talented players in their age group and both have already represented their respective countries at the junior international level.

Tyler plays for Scotland, like his father did, while Jack currently represents England.

Interestingly, the twins faced each other in February, when Scotland played England at the Under-16 level, with England taking all the spoils.

If United’s plan works out, the Fletcher twins will be reunited with Darren who is currently technical director at Man United. The fee involved will reportedly be “substantial.”

🚨 EXCL: Man Utd launch bid to sign 16yo midfielders Jack + Tyler Fletcher from Man City. Twin sons of #MUFC technical director Darren Fletcher have come through #MCFC academy & shone but are now set to cross the divide for a substantial fee @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/r5hMA5vyPB — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) June 16, 2023

With Jack being a midfielder who plays a similar role to the one his father played for United, the hope would be that he could go on to match or surpass his achievements.

Fletcher senior left his mark as a key member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s dominant 2000s team, making over 300 appearances and winning 10 major trophies.

But despite being a Man United stalwart, he chose to send his boys to the City academy, just as Wayne Rooney and Robin van Persie did, owing to the superior facilities on offer at the Etihad.

Over the years, City’s academy has been quite dominant, as Ornstein’s report shows, with an impressive four consecutive Under-18 league titles, and three consecutive Under-21 titles.

Talks are ongoing to bring the boys home, but Darren himself is not believed to be a key figure driving the move.

The twins, instead, have been given his support and encouraged to follow their own path. United fans will be hoping they choose the path to Old Trafford.

