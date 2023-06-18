Manchester United to make improved offer for Mason Mount after opening bid rejected



Manchester United’s chase for Mason Mount is set to continue with the Red Devils preparing to make an improved offer for the Chelsea star.

The Daily Mail reports that United will be making an improved bid worth £50 million for Mount this week after their opening offer of £40 million was rejected.

The People’s Person had recently reported that the club has been in constant touch with the Chelsea midfielder as they plotted their next course of action.

Reports suggest that Chelsea are looking for a fee in the region of £70 million for Mount, which would be incredibly difficult for United to match due to their own financial worries.

However, the London club needs to cut down on their squad size and also recoup money from sales to avoid falling afoul of Financial Fair Play regulations.

Therefore, there is increasing optimism that a deal can be struck.

Manager Erik ten Hag appreciates Mason Mount’s skillset as he seeks an energetic midfielder who can be an able contributor in both the attacking and defensive phases.

Christian Eriksen was an able contributor last season in a lightweight midfield but he was regularly overrun by physical opponents in big games.

Thus, in Mount, United will be making an astute purchase of a distressed asset.

The former Chelsea Player of the Year did not have the best of times at Stamford Bridge last season as the squad was in malaise, going through four coaches in the season.

With just 12 months left on his contract, the possibility of the youth academy graduate signing new terms is decreasing.

Man United are the clear frontrunner for his signature as Mount has also made his intentions clear that Old Trafford is his first choice. Therefore, it can be expected that a compromise will be found soon as Ten Hag kickstarts the second step in his project.

