Manchester United to make Marcus Rashford club’s highest earner at David de Gea’s expense



Marcus Rashford is set to become Manchester United’s highest earner with a new contract worth £375,000/week, according to the press.

A report by The Sun suggests that a “salary swap” could be in the works with David de Gea. The Spaniard’s lucrative contract worth £375,000/week expires on June 30th and discussions over fresh terms have been ongoing without any success so far.

Rashford, on the other hand, has 12 months left on his £200,000/week contract after the club triggered an extension option this season.

Manager Erik ten Hag struck a confident tone throughout the season when asked about the prospect of the Wythenshawe prodigy signing a new contract. It now seems like his fresh deal could come at the expense of a club legend.

De Gea and Rashford’s career trajectories trended in opposite directions in the 2022/23 season and the same is set to be reflected in their respective new deals.

It is reported that the goalkeeper has been offered fresh terms at £200,000/week, which is Rashford’s current contract. It would be a huge pay cut to his existing terms, solidifying his dwindling reputation at the club.

Set to replace him on the £375k per week scale will be Rashford.

After scoring 30 goals in all competitions, his value has never been higher. Still aged just 25, he is set to remain a cornerstone at the club as Ten Hag seeks to accelerate his rebuild.

Meanwhile, De Gea’s game declined last season, paving the way for transfer rumours around his name. Clubs in Saudi Arabia are reportedly interested.

The club has also been linked with many goalkeepers as the mystery surrounding the long-serving Red Devil’s future shows no signs of getting cleared.

In such a situation, a salary swap would make sense from the club’s point of view. They would be able to keep De Gea for his experience while being able to reward Rashford for his breakout season.

All this would be done without any extra hit to an already inflated wage budget.

However, it remains to be seen if De Gea accepts the terms as the reported offer from Saudi Arabia will undoubtedly be more lucrative if their recent signings are any indication.

