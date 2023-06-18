Manchester United weigh up Eberechi Eze move as an alternative to Mason Mount



A new report states that Manchester United are interested in Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze in case the club’s pursuit of Mason Mount comes to nothing.

Mount is Erik ten Hag’s number one midfield target.

United recently saw their opening offer of £40 million for Mount rejected by Chelsea.

Chelsea value their academy graduate at a fee in the region of £70m.

Ben Jacobs reported that the Red Devils will submit another bid for Mount in the coming days, but have no intention of going above £60m.

The ball is now in Chelsea’s court. The Blues risk losing their midfield star for nothing next summer. Mount has more than made it clear he will not sign a new deal to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

According to Give Me Sport, United have Eze on their radar and believe he can be an alternative to Mount.

“Ten Hag wants more goals from midfield next season and it’s understood United have had Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze under review since Christmas,” the outlet claims.

Eze had a superb campaign with the Eagles, who managed an 11th-placed finish in the Premier League.

The 24-year-old scored 10 goals last season in 38 Premier League appearances. Among United’s midfield options, only Bruno Fernandes scored more. He also managed to register four assists.

Transfermarkt value Eze at €30m. At such a price, he’s arguably far better value for money than Mount.

Eze made his England debut on Friday as the Three Lions beat Malta by four goals to nil in the Euro 2024 qualifier clash.

He was a second half substitute for James Maddison.

