Real Madrid’s seven man striker shortlist could play huge role in Manchester United’s summer

Manchester United’s season of progress under Erik ten Hag is expected to be built on in this summers transfer window, with the boss looking to add extra quality to his squad.

Champions League football is returning to Old Trafford next season and Ten Hag is well aware of the improvements required in order for United to compete at Europe’s top table.

A world class centre-forward is top of the manager’s wish list and a raft of names are being linked with the task of spearheading United’s attack next season.

However, United aren’t the only side looking to add firepower to their ranks next term.

European giants Real Madrid are in the market for a striker after Karim Benzema’s mega-money move to Saudi Arabia.

Madrid are very much fishing in the same pond as United and have earmarked seven candidates to fill the outgoing Frenchman’s boots.

As reported by SportBild, Carlo Ancelotti’s list of targets is made up of Europe’s most lethal front men.

Kylian Mbappé, Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Kai Havertz, Romelu Lukaku, Joselu, and Rodrigo Moreno are the selected bunch and at least one of them is expected to be lining up at the Bernabeu next season.

United have registered interest in Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen and Kylian Mbappé’s name has been touted as the marquee signing should Sheikh Jassim win the race to buy the club.

However, with Madrid lurking, getting a deal done for any of the aforementioned could prove even more difficult.

The prestige of the 13-time Champions League winners can often be too much to turn down for players, who widely regard playing for Madrid as the pinnacle of football.

Some of the other names on los Blancos’ list seem less likely, including their former starlet Rodrigo and former United star Lukaku. Joselu looks close to completing a switch but he is unlikely to be the only name on the list.

On the positive side, some of United’s reported other targets, such as Randal Kolo Muani, Gonçalo Ramos and Rasmus Hojlund, are not on Madrid’s list, which will be one less thing to worry about if any of them become Erik ten Hag’s top priority.