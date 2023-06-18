Season of reckoning: Bruno Fernandes has proven to be just what Erik ten Hag needs



2022/23 proved to be a season of reckoning for attacking midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

Serving as Manchester United captain in Harry Maguire’s absence, Fernandes was a consistent supplier of both goalscoring opportunities and leadership.

Fernandes racked up 59 appearances in all competitions, the most for any player in Europe’s top five leagues.

It therefore comes as no surprise that the ‘Marathon man‘ covered a staggering 402.5 km in his Premier League campaign, ahead of any of his teammates.

The 28-year-old proved to be a vital component of United’s buildup play, completing 1,855 passes in the Premier League – the most of any United player – as well as 2,529 touches, ranking 16th in the entire league. (Stats via Premier League)

While Fernandes may have been United’s most prominent passer last term, even more important was his attacking threat. In his 37 Premier League appearances, Fernandes bagged eight assists – the most in the squad – as well as eight goals, second only to Marcus Rashford‘s 17. (Stats via The Athletic)

Although he produced consistent numbers from his role in midfield, Fernandes also made sure to really show up when United needed him the most.

After Arsenal drew level with United at Old Trafford earlier in the season, it was Fernandes who provided the clinical pass to Rashford to restore United’s lead in what ended up a crucial 3-1 win.

It was also the number eight who scored United’s first goal in a tight 2-1 victory over Manchester City.

It is also worth noting that Fernandes had a 100% record from the spot in all competitions this season, scoring all five of his penalties.

This shows just how capable he is at keeping his composure, as perfectly evidenced when he scored against Man City in the FA Cup final. (Stats via Transfermarkt)

With the Reds set to embark on their preseason tour of the USA on July 22nd, it will be interesting to see how United shape up ahead of the 2023/24 season, perhaps with Fernandes as the club’s permanent captain this time around.