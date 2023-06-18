Shola Shoretire needs another loan spell after Bolton Wanderers stint

Manchester United enjoyed a season of progress under new manager Erik ten Hag and the boss will be hoping for another successful campaign this time around.

Ten Hag is trying to mould the squad in his own image and will be adding players to the squad in the summer that further suit his philosophy.

The United manager has a clear plan for the club and he will not be daunted before promoting another academy graduate.

Alejandro Garnacho broke through under Ten Hag in the last campaign and the Dutchman also gave chances to Kobbie Mainoo and will have his eye on the next starlet emerging from the academy.

A lot of hopes are pinned on versatile attacker Shola Shoretire who was loaned to League One side Bolton Wanderers in January with the view of providing first-team exposure.

The 19-year-old played 16 times for Bolton but only managed one goal against Bristol Rovers.

Shoretire did help Bolton secure a playoff place in League One but their promotion dreams were dashed by Barnsley, who proved too much for Ian Evatt’s side over two legs of the semi-final.

Despite his lack of goals, Shoretire left a good impression on the Bolton boss who described the forward as “a young player with an immense amount of talent” and believes the teenager is going to have “a really good future” in football.

The young forward will return to United for pre-season but it’s highly likely he will be sent on loan again next season to continue his development.

Shoretire is highly thought of at Old Trafford and Ten Hag will be hoping another season of first team football will help him eventually make the breakthrough for the United first-team.

The talented forward has been at United since he was nine and made history when he became the youngest player to represent the club in European competition back in February 2021 coming off the bench against Real Sociedad.

The England U-19 international has made five appearances for the United senior team, with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer giving him his first chance.