Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth confirms Man United “are looking” at Axel Disasi

Manchester United “are looking” at Monaco centre-back Axel Disasi, according to Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth.

The Frenchman’s deal expires in the summer of 2025 and the Ligue 1 side could be prepared to sell for around £44million.

Back in January it was reported that United held initial discussions over the 25-year-old, who had recently been called up to France’s national team following an injury to William Saliba.

Disasi has been ever-present this campaign, having made 49 appearances in all competitions and scoring four goals.

Sheth has confirmed that the Red Devils are once again taking a look at the centre-back.

Competition for a starting spot in United’s defence would prove tough with Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane having already developed a formidable partnership this season.

However, Disasi may back himself to become a regular at Old Trafford in the future with uncertainty over Harry Maguire’s long-term future in Manchester.

Yet the Sky Sports reporter suggests that at this stage links with Monaco’s defender are likely to have come from the player himself.

“That appears to be more from his side of things.” Sheth explains. “Because we understand that he would welcome the move to Old Trafford, even though United are looking at him.”

Any potential deal for the French international may be impacted by which players end up departing United this summer.

The club released their retained list last week which confirmed those due to be released with Phil Jones seemingly the biggest defensive name heading for the exit.

“I think it’s going to depend predominantly on who United can get out of the club first.” Sheth mentions.