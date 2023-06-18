Tottenham Hotspur genuinely interested in signing Jadon Sancho from Manchester United

With the transfer window swinging open this week, clubs across Europe have been getting their summer rebuilds underway.

Manchester United are expecting a busy market with plenty of incomings and outgoings expected at the club.

Erik ten Hag secured the return of Champions League football to Old Trafford and will be looking to add further quality to his squad after a strong maiden campaign in charge.

United’s transfer budget is still unclear but is expected to be supplemented by player sales at the club.

One man that has been linked with a move away from Old Trafford this summer is winger Jadon Sancho.

As reported previously by The Peoples Person, Sancho has been the subject of interest from Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Respected football journalist Ben Jacobs has now corroborated claims of the London club’s links with the player, but says Spurs are yet to approach United regrading the sale of Sancho.

“At this point, they’ve not approached Manchester United directly. They’ve not put an offer down on the table, but it is fair to say that the interest in Sancho is genuine,” said Jacobs.

Jacobs continued to say that any deal is still a long way off but new Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu does see Sancho as an option to improve his squad in the capital.

“He’s an option for Spurs for sure, but there’s still work to be done if they’re to progress the deal in any way,” Jacobs added.

Sancho suffered another turbulent season at Old Trafford and despite picking up a bit of form toward the back end of the season, it’s fair to say things haven’t quite gone according to plan for the 23-year-old since his big money move from Dortmund in the summer of 2021.

United’s obvious interest in Harry Kane is something to keep an eye on in regard to any dealings between themselves and Spurs.

A player plus cash deal could be something that emerges over the coming weeks if Tottenham do approach United for Sancho.

However, Ten Hag has shown no signs of wanting to part with the wide man, who is yet to reach his potential in Manchester.