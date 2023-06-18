Yassine Bounou is Manchester United’s “main target” to replace David de Gea

Sevilla goalkeeper Yassine Bouno is Erik ten Hag’s “main target” to replace David de Gea, amid the uncertainty surrounding the Spaniard’s future at Manchester United.

That is according to Italian journalist Rudy Galetti, who has been consistent in his insistence that the Morocco star tops Ten Hag’s wishlist.

“At the moment, Manchester United remain interested in Bounou,” Galetti told GiveMeSport last week.

“De Gea’s situation does not leave them calm, with so many doubts about the Spanish goalkeeper who also had offers from Saudi Arabia and you’re seeing Bounou who could replace him and for this reason, he remains the main target for Man United.”

Since those comments, as reported by The Peoples Person, Manchester United have announced their official retained list for the upcoming season, with De Gea conspicuous by his absence.

While the club are still supposedly in discussion over a new contract, his future at the club is far from guaranteed, with a realisation that the Spaniard may well have played his last game for the club.

Galetti spoke to GiveMeSport again yesterday, and in doing so suggested that Bounou’s proposed transfer to Man United is set to accelerate

“Bounou, as confirmed last week, remains at the top of their list,” he said. “For sure, as told, United are desperately looking for a new goalkeeper, and some important developments on this side are expected really, really soon.”

The implication that a move for the Sevilla shot stopper is imminent will excite many fans who watched his excellent performances during the FIFA World Cup, as he helped Morocco to an unprecedented fourth-place finish.

He has also been an ever-present since signing for his current club in 2020, lifting the Europa League trophy at the end of last month and impressing with his reflexes and command of the penalty area.

Bounou is comfortable enough in possession, although nowhere near the pre-eminent ball-playing goalkeepers such as Andre Onana or Diogo Costa when it comes to distribution.

In that regard it is somewhat difficult to believe that the Moroccan is indeed Ten Hag’s first choice. He will most likely be a player under consideration given his quality, but the aforementioned pair of goalkeepers would be far better fits for the manager’s preferred style of football.

Yassine Bounou could represent a decent option should Man United look to a bargain signing so as to enable more funds to be freed up for the club’s pursuits of a striker and a midfielder. But even then, there are probably better options available this summer – Yann Sommer, for one, looks very likely to be available at a knock-down price, given Manuel Neuer’s return to fitness.