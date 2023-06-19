Alejandro Garnacho makes second Argentina appearance in 2-0 win against Indonesia



Manchester United winger Alejandro Garnacho played for 30 minutes as Argentina beat Indonesia by two goals to nil today.

The United academy graduate made his debut last week against Australia and had the opportunity to line up next alongside Lionel Messi.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez spoke to the press after the Australia game and confirmed that the senior players within the Albiceleste set-up have a plan in place for Garnacho – to make him as impactful as Angel Di Maria.

Earlier today, Garnacho once again started on the bench before being brought on by Lionel Scaloni.

During the half-hour or so he was on the pitch, the United star registered 29 touches of the ball.

He had one shot on target that required the Indonesia goalkeeper to swing into action.

He embarked on three dribbles and came out on top twice.

Garnacho had an impressive accuracy of 88% to his name. He pinged one long ball.

He only won three of the nine ground duels he delved into. He managed to win one tackle.

(Stats obtained from Sofascore)

A moment of the game that caught the eye of United supporters was when Garnacho was aggressively brought to the floor by an Indonesian player in an attempt to win the ball.

The 18-year-old, not one to stay down writhing in pain while complaining to the referee, speedily woke up and put in an equally hard challenge.

For Garnacho, his two appearances for Argentina cap what has been a successful season for him. For United last term, he managed to score five goals and as many assists across all competitions.

His displays earned him a new contract at Old Trafford running until 2028.

