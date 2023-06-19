Antony’s former partner narrates more chilling details of aggressive encounters with Brazilian star



Antony’s ex-partner, DJ and influencer Gabriela Cavallin has gone into detail about the Manchester United star’s alleged serious assault and domestic violence against her.

Earlier this month, The Peoples Person covered a report that broke news of Cavallin filing a report against Antony.

The accusations amounted to “domestic violence, threat, and bodily injury.”

More details have come to light today as UOL Sport has relayed the transcript of an interview given by Cavallin in which she narrated the gruesome details of what took place between herself and the Brazil international.

The instances Cavallin laid bare included being “privately imprisoned” and even receiving death threats.

She said that on one occasion when Antony was driving his car, “He [Antony] attacked me, pinned me against the door. There, I said to myself: It’s over.”

With regard to death threats levelled at her, Cavallin remarked that the United star told her, “If you don’t want to be with me, you don’t want to be with anyone anymore. Everything will end here for you. We will die together, me, you and our son.”

She explained during her interview that she later lost the baby.

The Brazilian influencer added. “He had already returned to Amsterdam, his vacation was over. He called me and just said that he was sorry, that he was very sad about what had happened.”

Cavallin went ahead to explain an incident in which a silicone breast implant became dislodged and the player asked a United employee for help.

She also accused the 23-year-old footballer of kidnapping. “He broke my suitcase, took my handbag, my passport. He broke my cell phone, he wouldn’t let me go. I was a prisoner from 10 p.m. to almost 3:30 a.m. I call this private captivity. I just wanted to get out of there and he told me that I wouldn’t leave until I erased everything.”

“I think his mother called his physical therapist and asked for help. No one could control him.”

Cavallin finished off her interview by promising she would travel to England to seek legal recourse against Antony.

She stated that she was intent on doing everything in her power to get justice.

