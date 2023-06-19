David de Gea’s Manchester United career could be over as club figures have decided “a new starting keeper is essential”



A new goalkeeper is now a priority for Manchester United this summer, according to a new report.

The MEN’s Samuel Luckhurst claims that “Manchester United figures want to move on from David de Gea” after months of speculation about the Spaniard’s new contract.

De Gea’s current deal, worth £375,000 per week, expires at the end of this month. It has been widely reported that a new offer of around £200,000 was on the table, with some reports claiming the player was unhappy with it whilst others claimed Erik ten Hag had not signed off on it.

It was reported this weekend that hopes for a new deal were fading and today’s news would suggest that the picture is now very bleak.

Luckhurst reports that “dressing room sources” are unsure whether the FA Cup final, which saw De Gea make a mistake for City’s winning goal, will be his last game for the club.

Having published that news at 10.30am this morning, the journalist put pen to paper again less than an hour later to confirm that United are in the hunt for a new keeper.

He writes that United “have decided a new starting ‘keeper is essential”.

Luckhurst namedrops FC Porto’s Diogo Costa, Inter Milan’s Andre Onana and Anderlecht’s Bart Verbruggen as possible replacements for De Gea.

United’s interest Costa attracted reports this week with Porto needing to raise €50 million by the end of this month to balance the books. This would represent a big discount on the Portugal star’s €75 million buyout fee.

Onana is also likely to command an even higher fee, but Inter, similarly, need to sell players this summer.

Verbruggen would be more of a gamble and ideally would have been brought in alongside De Gea for a year or so at least.

The natural successor at the club, Dean Henderson, spent last season on loan at Nottingham Forest and is reportedly keen to make that deal permanent. Luckhurst states that Ten Hag has had “limited dialogue” with the Englishman, comprising a video call in January “to gauge whether he was receptive to returning to United after Martin Dubravka’s loan from Newcastle ended early.”

Presumably, he was not and that is unlikely to have endeared Ten Hag to him. Henderson was already at odds with the club after criticizing them for broken promises in the 2021/22 season.

United are known to be sluggish in transfer dealings but if Luckhurst is right, the owners would need to sign off quickly on a replacement, especially if it is Costa, whose price is likely to surge again come July 1st.