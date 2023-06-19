Donny van de Beek set to seek Manchester United exit as Fred tipped to stay



Manchester United are expected to bring in fresh faces all over the park but for that plan to succeed, the club will need to offload multiple stars in order to raise further capital for the manager to use.

After last summer’s splurge, Erik ten Hag was informed that the current transfer kitty would not be as vast and that player sales was the only way to supplement that figure.

One area where the club has the chance to raise money is in midfield with the futures of four of their stars up in the air.

Midfield outgoings in the pipeline

Loan signing Marcel Sabitzer is not expected to be retained while transfer insider Dean Jones suggested that the likelihood of academy graduate Scott McTominay leaving and Fred staying put is high.

“We’ll have to see what else happens with other outgoings at Man United because obviously, at the moment, there’s uncertainty around certainly [Scott] McTominay, potentially Fred, although I think he’ll probably end up staying, and others around that midfield, with obviously [Marcel] Sabitzer being there on loan last season,” he told Givemesport.

McTominay struggled to impose himself as the season progressed, particularly due to Casemiro’s presence and also due to fitness and form issues after a strong start under the Dutch boss.

As for Fred, the Brazilian came up with important contributions in big games with Ten Hag trusting him against teams who fancy keeping hold of the ball.

The Brazil international has not always impressed with many pundits and former players criticising his range of passing among other things but it seems Ten Hag has found his best role.

Another player who is expected to leave is Donny van de Beek. The Dutchman has endured a torrid time since his €39million move to Old Trafford back in 2020.

He never managed to impress former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and was sent out on loan by interim boss Ralf Rangnick to Everton where he also failed to fully impose himself.

Donny’s struggles to end this summer

Ten Hag’s appointment was expected to herald his return to form but it never materialised as he looked lost whenever he was given a chance and a long-term injury curtailed his 2022/23 season cruelly mid-way through.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano indicated to Givemesport that the Dutch midfielder is expected to move in this summer as he seeks to regain his form and that will only be possible in a team which will offer him regular minutes.

United are expected to sign at least one more midfielder and if Mason Mount does end up arriving, Van de Beek will fall further down the pecking order.

“The idea of the player is probably, after the injuries he had, to leave and try a new experience where he will play regular football. It was not an easy decision, but he’s almost made it. I think he’s going to leave the club this summer.”