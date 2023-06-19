Erik ten Hag eyeing defensive improvements with both Axel Disasi and Jean-Clair Todibo on the list



Manchester United have their sights set on improving the defence considering the outgoings that are in the pipeline.

Players who spent time out on loan like Eric Bailly and Alex Telles are set to depart while former Premier League winner Phil Jones has already announced his departure.

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding the future of club captain Harry Maguire who fell to fifth-choice centre-back under Erik ten Hag, who preferred left back Luke Shaw at the heart of defence over the Leicester City man.

Maguire gone, new CB in

It will not be easy for United to shift a player of his wages but there is interest from the Premier League but Maguire himself still wants to try and prove himself instead of seeking an exit.

There is a growing feeling that might be a necessity with the Englishman keen to save his national team spot ahead of the European Championship next year.

Take into account Raphael Varane’s injury record and it becomes obvious as to why the club were desperate for the signing of Serie A champion Kim Min-jae.

However, it seems Bayern Munich have stolen a march and United look set to miss out on the deal.

The Peoples Person had recently reported that United have a Plan B in place — Monaco’s Axel Disasi with the Frenchman open to moving to the Premier League.

Todibo joins Disasi in list of defensive targets

Now, L’Equipe (via GFFN) have reported that OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo is also of interest to the 20-time English league champions who want to “rejuvenate this sector” following the departures.

The report stated that Serie A champions Napoli, Juventus and two German clubs including Borussia Dortmund are among the sides eyeing the former Barcelona man.

Nice, owned by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, have no plans to let go of the 23-year-old who was one of the standout performers last campaign.

He is valued at €30million as per Transfermarkt and has a contract with the Ligue 1 side until 2027.