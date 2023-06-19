Fabrizio Romano claims Rasmus Højlund really wants the Manchester United move



Manchester United are looking at Atalanta’s Rasmus Højlund this summer to bolster their attack.

The Danish striker is one of Europe’s most exciting young players and has emerged as one of Erik ten Hag’s top targets.

Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Serie A club is demanding a transfer fee of €70 million, which United considers unrealistic.

The Red Devils are ready to pay up to €60 million to get the deal over the line.

Romano also mentions that Højlund is desperate for the move to Old Trafford, and his persistence could be a critical factor in the negotiations.

The 20 year old has all the traits to succeed in the Premier League.

His ability to carry the ball quickly also aids in creating chances for others, particularly on the counter-attack.

This trait is demanded from young forwards in the modern game.

His physical characteristics also make him a highly adaptable tactical asset.

With Anthony Martial’s future in doubt, United are without a recognised striker in their team.

Whether Ten Hag takes a gamble on the young Danish forward or opts for someone more experienced to lead the line is to be seen.

