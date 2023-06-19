Fabrizio Romano exclusively reveals Marcus Rashford ready to sign £375,000-a-week Man United deal

Marcus Rashford is “on the verge” of agreeing a new contract with Manchester United.

Red Devils fans previously feared their star striker could leave Old Trafford as early as this summer. Rumours began circulating that he was willing to accept a £400,000 a week offer from Ligue 1 giants PSG.

Rashford’s current deal sees him earn £200K a week and is set to expire next summer.

The forward has enjoyed his best season in front of goal, having found the net an incredible 30 times during the campaign.

Earlier this month, news broke that the England international planned to stay in Manchester after his boyhood club finally secured Champions League football.

“EXCLUSIVE: Manchester United are on the verge of reaching an agreement with Marcus Rashford over a new long-term deal.” Romano tweets. “He’s set to accept the proposal.”

Rashford will likely become the highest earner at Old Trafford when he finally puts pen to paper on a proposed £375,000-a-week deal.

United were said to be funding his new contract using a “salary swap” with goalkeeper David de Gea,” assuming the Spaniard remains in Manchester, that would effectively see De Gea and Rashford trade wage packets.

The £19.5 million-a-year deal is set to catapult Rashford up to joint second on a list of the Premier League’s biggest earners alongside Man City’s Erling Haaland and behind only Kevin De Bruyne.

“Negotiations at final stages,” Romano reveals. “Rashford, very happy with Erik ten Hag.”

The Englishman reportedly “loves playing for” Ten Hag, with the United manager apparently a deciding factor in persuading Rashford to commit his future to Old Trafford.

“Final details to be sorted — here we go soon.” Romano says.