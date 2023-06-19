Fabrizio Romano explains Man United’s stance on Denzel Dumfries as Inter Milan set asking price



Fabrizio Romano has revealed the price tag that clubs could expect to pay to lure Inter Milan right back Denzel Dumfries away from the San Siro this summer.

While this update has fuelled further speculation that a transfer to Manchester United could be on the cards, Romano claimed that the Red Devils appear determined to pursue other priorities.

Dumfries has been linked with a move to United for months, with The People’s Person previously covering a multitude of reports that Man United manager Erik ten Hag has expressed an interest in signing the Dutch international.

Links to United were fanned further after Dumfries spoke out on Sunday about his future at Inter Milan, explaining:

“I am very proud to play for Inter, these two years have been fantastic and I am very proud of what I have and what we have done.”

“Today football is very dynamic: players come and go. I have no reason to leave. I love Inter, but as I said before, we have to see what will happen.”

According to Fabrizio Romano, however, a move to Old Trafford appears unlikely with Man United chasing other priorities.

Romano claimed that the Reds are more focused on pursuing a deal for Monaco centre back Axel Disasi.

United’s interest in Disasi comes after reports that the club will face stiff competition from Bayern Munich to sign Napoli center back Min-jae Kim, who is believed to be Ten Hag’s first-choice defensive signing this summer.

While given a market value of €28 million by Transfermarkt, Romano stated that he believes that Dumfries could be sold for anything in the region of €25 million to €30 million.

Although it appears as if Dumfries is not on United’s radar at the moment, this doesn’t mean that a move for the Inter fullback is not worth considering.

Dumfries bagged two goals and seven assists across all competitions for Inter last season, taking the Italian side to the Champions League final and helping them win the Coppa Italia.

Although United’s priority may be to sign either Kim or Disasi, Dumfries remains a decent signing to consider given his defensive prowess, crossing ability and speed on the counter-attack.

Should United decide to pursue a deal for Dumfries, they will need to act decisively so as to edge out any other potential suitors.

