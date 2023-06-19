Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United have no plans “to part ways” with Tottenham Hotspur target Jadon Sancho

Fabrizio Romano says Manchester United show no intention of selling Jadon Sancho to Tottenham Hotspur this summer.

Rumours of interest from the Premier League side began to circulate even before the transfer window opened last week and that their “focus is on a creative midfielder.”

There was also talk of the Englishman returning to Borussia Dortmund on loan only two years after leaving the club for Manchester.

Sancho’s time in Germany was highly successful having made 107 appearances, scoring 50 goals and providing an astonishing 57 assists across a four-year spell.

Yet Fabrizio Romano insists that the Red Devils are looking to keep their £73 million winger with their pre-season set to begin on July 12th against Leeds in Norway.

“Despite links with Tottenham,” Romano explains, “I’m not aware of anything advanced with any other clubs or any plans from United to part ways with the player.”

His most recent campaign brought mixed fortunes for Sancho, who despite making 41 appearances in all competitions, was absent from United’s matchday squads for over two months.

Personal issues and a bout of illness clearly impacted performance with the midfielder contributing just three assists. The player was even sent away on an individual training camp in the Netherlands over the winter.

United boss Ten Hag previously backed Sancho and suggested the England winger has made “good progress” this season.

“Erik ten Hag has been protecting him in the best way this year.” Romano continued. “And he’s still convinced that Jadon has great potential.”

If Sancho does remain at Old Trafford then United supporters will demand he rediscover the blistering form that made him such a force in the Bundesliga and help challenge cross-city rivals Man City for honours this season.

“Sancho showed what a great talent he was at Borussia Dortmund.” Romano says. “So I hope fans are patient and we can see him get back to his best soon.”