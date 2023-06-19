Gleison Bremer: Manchester United interested in Juventus centre back

Manchester United are reportedly interested in Juventus centre back Gleison Bremer.

According to Calciomercato, the 26 year old would cost in the region of €60 million.

Chelsea are the other club said to be interested.

With Napoli’s Kim Min-jae looking likely to sign for Bayern Munich, United could consider the Brazilian centre back as a solid option in defence.

Bremer was named the Defender Of the Year for the 2021/22 season in the Serie A.

He is a skilled and versatile player with a solid defensive presence on the field.

His impressive skill set and solid defensive abilities would be a valuable asset to the team, and his experience playing at a high level would make him a great addition to the squad.

With his commanding presence on the field and ability to read the game, he would be a strong contender for helping the team achieve success in the future.

The deal would depend on the future of other United centre backs, namely Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

According to Goal, the Englishman could join Aston Villa on loan despite his reluctance to leave.

In that case, Ten Hag would be looking to push for a centre back this summer.

Ideally, United would want a long-term replacement for Raphael Varane, who is approaching his twilight years.

