Kim Min jae: Fresh financial details of Bayern Munich’s offer for Man United target emerge



Bayern Munich have arrived at an agreement on personal terms with Napoli defender and Manchester United target Kim Min-jae, with details about the player’s salary, contract duration and agent fees now revealed.

The Peoples Person recently covered a report which indicated that the Scudetto winner had chosen Bayern.

In recent days, the Bavarians leapfrogged the Red Devils in the race to sign the 26-year-old. It was indicated that an agreement on personal terms was close.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano pointed out that this week will be crucial in deciding Kim’s final destination.

As per the Italian journalist, nothing has changed and Kim is still expected to complete a transfer to the German club.

No changes. Bayern are favorites to land Kim Min-jae, deal almost in place — this week will be crucial to get it sealed. 🇰🇷 https://t.co/IsRdIvITEw — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 19, 2023

According to RMC’s Fabrice Hawkins, Kim is one step closer to becoming a Bayern player, with details about the player’s financial package now agreed upon.

Hawkins reiterates that the Bundesliga champions are in pole position to sign the South Korea international.

Kim will sign a five-year contract.

Bayern Munich have assured that they will trigger the player’s €47m release clause which becomes active during the first two weeks of July. This differs from the €60m quoted for United.

Getfootballnewsitaly previously explained that the “asking price will change depending on the valuation and spending capacity of the clubs that come forward for him. Manchester United or Paris Saint-Germain, for example, will have to pay about €60 million for the player.”

Kim will earn a gross salary of €17m per year at the Allianz Arena should he complete the switch.

This €17m figure differs from the €10m reported last week. This may come down to gross vs net and/or whether bonuses are included or not.

The issue of agent fees and commissions has also been settled. Agent commissions stand at an eye-watering figure in excess of €15m.

❗️Le Bayern Munich en pole pour récupérer Kim Min-jae 🔹 Proposition de contrat de 5 ans 🔹 Le club devrait lever sa clause de 47 M€, uniquement valable dans les deux premières semaines de juillet 🔹 Salaire 17 M€ brut/an.

Commissions d’agents de plus de 15 M€ pic.twitter.com/FtJhbjcIDS — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) June 19, 2023

Unless something drastic happens, it seems that United’s dithering will cost them again as they lose out on another priority target.

It was relayed that Erik ten Hag’s plan B is Ajax star Jurrien Timber. Ten Hag unsuccessfully tried to sign Timber last summer.

Monaco’s Axel Disasi and OGC Nice’s Jean-Clair Todibo are also on United’s radar.

