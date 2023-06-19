Manchester United’s Adrien Rabiot chase hits snag with FC Barcelona registering their interest

A report from Italy claims that a Serie A transfer circle involving superstar midfielders could hinge on Manchester United moving for Adrien Rabiot with Barcelona also looking to swoop in with a late bid for him.

Calciomercato reports that Juventus are waiting for Rabiot to make a decision on his future with Barcelona’s interest rekindling.

United have been credited with an interest in the Frenchman as his contract is set to expire on June 30th. He is a long-term target of Erik ten Hag, as the club also tried to sign him last summer, only for the move to fall through as United signed Casemiro instead.

Now available on a free transfer, combined with Financial Fair Play difficulties at Old Trafford, the club is expected to go for him again.

Rabiot, meanwhile, has also been linked to Barcelona, while the report states that the Old Lady has offered him a contract renewal. However, it is not expected that he will sign off on it.

The French midfielder reportedly wants to play in the Champions League and with Juventus falling in Serie A table due to their points penalty, he is expected to leave.

This would leave Juve needing to strengthen their midfield department, with the Lazio man, known as “SMS”, their chief target.

Of course, Milinkovic-Savic has also been a long-term target of Manchester United but the lure of Rabiot on a free transfer will arguably take precedence over spending a transfer fee on SMS.

However, Barcelona will pose a genuine threat due to their propensity to sign free agents. The reigning La Liga champions are in the same boat as United when it comes to having financial difficulties, which makes them formidable competitors in this saga.

Adrien Rabiot scored eight goals in Serie A from midfield last year and at age 28, is at the peak of his powers.

A midfield having both Mason Mount and Adrien Rabiot will arguably be one of the best midfields in the Premier League.

For now, it seems like United’s inaction in the transfer market has invited Los Cules to swoop in and steal another target from Manchester United after Kim Min-Jae seems to have chosen Bayern Munich.

