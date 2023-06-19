Mary Earps has spoken about Alessia Russo’s decision to leave United

The departure of Alessia Russo, though seemingly inevitable, still rocked the Reds community.

Now her teammates and friends have spoken out about her move away from United.

Speaking to Sky Sports, England goalkeeper Mary Earps said, “Of course, it’s sad.”

“Alessia and I are good friends, so obviously, it’s a hard place to be,” she continued.

Despite being disappointed that Russo has chosen to leave, Earps is supportive of her friend’s decision.

“But ultimately, I want to support her – she has to do what’s right for her career. I know it might look like one thing from the outside, but you never know what’s happening for somebody.”

Speculation has been flying on social media in the past week since the news broke about why Russo would leave United after their best season.

They also finished nine points higher than Arsenal, the side she is expected to join as a free agent.

“There’s a completely different side of the story that you’re not going to hear unless you talk to her. I can’t answer those questions,” Earps continued.

“The most important thing is that Alessia is happy. We’ll be friends for a long time, so I will support her whatever she does.”

Earps was speaking to Sky Sports at a National Lottery-funded event in her hometown of Nottingham.

Earps and Russo are expected to be integral parts of the Lionesses squad heading out to Australia next month to participate in the Women’s World Cup.