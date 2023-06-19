Napoli president says he agreed two-year contract extension with Man United target Victor Osimhen



Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis has indicated that the club has an agreement in place with Manchester United target Victor Osimhen over a two-year contract extension.

United are reported to have Osimhen at the top of their list as the club plots the signing of a world-class goalscorer this summer.

However, the Red Devils are aware they will need to surmount significant obstacles before they secure Osimhen’s services.

United must counter resistance from De Laurentiis, who is hellbent on getting a fee in the region of €150m for his talisman.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano spoke on The United Stand and reiterated that United have made it clear to Napoli and Osimhen’s camp that they have no intention of meeting the Serie A giant’s asking price.

United are working on a tight budget and cannot afford to spend big on just one player.

De Laurentiis spoke to the media during Napoli’s presentation of new manager Rudi Garcia.

He opened up about Osimhen’s future and remarked, “We already spoke with Osimhen before I organized the Napoli party.”

“With him, we agree on extending for another two years.”

De Laurentiis also confirmed that work is already underway to let a number of players leave the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, but Osimhen will not be among them.

“With Garcia, we have already started working on the team, to replace any starters. You have to look people in the eye, contracts have little to do with it. You have to decide whether they are to be part of Napoli’s glory or want to choose something else.”

De Laurentiis’s comments are another huge setback for United, who are gradually seeing their targets slip away. Already, the 20-time English champions have abandoned their pursuit of Harry Kane.

With Rasmus Hojlund being priced out of a transfer by Atalanta and Paris Saint-Germain hot on the trail of Goncalo Ramos, United may be forced to settle for lower-quality players unless they act fast.

