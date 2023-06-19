Paris Saint-Germain “pushing” for Manchester United target Harry Kane



Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain are actively pushing to sign Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane.

Kane is a reported target for Manchester United, who are on the hunt for a world-class goalscorer.

Last season, Kane managed to score an astronomic 30 goals in 38 appearances for a poor Tottenham side.

The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that United had significantly cooled their interest in the England captain.

United’s interest may or may not remain, but the Red Devils are aware their chances are slim courtesy of resistance from Daniel Levy and the high price Kane would command.

Kane is however not short of suitors. It has been repeatedly mentioned that Spurs’ chairman Daniel Levy is a bit more receptive to his talisman moving abroad than being sold to a direct rival in the Premier League.

Le Parisien says that Kane is now a priority target for incoming PSG boss Luis Enrique.

President of the French side, Nasser Al Khelaifi is said to be “pushing” for the 29-year-old’s services.

Kane is not the only player on PSG’s list. The French giants also retain an interest in Napoli star Victor Osimhen.

PSG are preparing to step up their efforts of landing Kane who is approaching the last year of his contract with the North London outfit.

PSG are keen to sign a marquee player after the departure of Lionel Messi. The futures of Neymar and Kylian Mbappe are also uncertain and the French club wants to move both superstars on.

Any foreign club seeking to sign Kane will need to convince him that a switch is his best option. The United target is aiming to break Alan Shearer’s long-standing 260-goal Premier League record.

United are best placed to help Kane achieve this objective among all interested parties.

