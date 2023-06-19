Rasmus Hojlund: Bayern Munich add Manchester United target to their transfer list



Bayern Munich have included Atalanta striker and Manchester United target Rasmus Hojlund on their transfer list.

Like United, Bayern are heavily scouting the market for a goalscorer.

Bayern are interested in Randal Kolo Muani and Harry Kane – also players admired by Erik ten Hag.

The Bundesliga giants however know that Kolo Muani and Kane will cost north of €100m and so, have earmarked Hojlund as a possible replacement.

Last week, The Peoples Person covered a report which indicated that Atalanta have slapped a €100m price tag on the Denmark international who they only signed last summer.

United have no intention of paying such an amount for Hojlund.

BILD reports that Hojlund is considered a “huge talent” at the Allianz Arena.

Bayern are aware that it will not be cheap to sign the 20-year-old. BILD references the player’s €45m transfer valuation.

Former Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic already had Hojlund on his list.

It is believed he possesses the same strengths and skill set as Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

On top of immediately slotting in Bayern’s starting XI, the Bavarian club is of the opinion that Hojlund has incredible potential and a high ceiling for further development.

Hojlund recently opened up about his future in a candid interview and admitted that a switch to Old Trafford appeals to him.

He said that it would be a massive achievement for him.

Earlier today, Fabrizio Romano spoke to The United Stand and revealed that the Red Devils are aware of Hojlund’s desire to join them. Romano said that Atalanta want €70m for Hojlund.

"The desire to join #mufc is very clear…" 💪@FabrizioRomano says while Atalanta are not feeling pressured to sell Rasmus Højlund as of now, the player want the move.

On his part, Hojlund, as per Romano is” really really pushing” to get a deal over the line.

