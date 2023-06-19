The Athletic: Why Andre Onana is the ideal goalkeeper for Erik ten Hag at Manchester United



Erik ten Hag has an important decision to make regarding the goalkeeper position at Manchester United.

Despite winning the Premier League Golden Glove, David de Gea’s performances this season were far from satisfactory.

The Spaniard had moments of brilliance, but his inability to play out from the back and command his box in crucial moments proved costly for United.

Ten Hag has publicly backed De Gea, stating how he is confident in his abilities.

However, recent reports claim that the Dutchman could look for a new goalkeeper this summer.

Inter’s Andre Onana is an obvious option for Man United.

Ten Hag is a keen admirer of Onana, having worked with him at Ajax.

The Cameroonian is the quintessential modern-day goalkeeper, ideal for a team that likes to keep possession.

The Athletic’s Matt Pyzdrowski perfectly sums up Onana’s strengths:

“Onana’s best trait is, without a doubt, his ability in possession. He can control and pass the ball in the tightest areas and remain calm, playing with the precision of a central midfielder.”

“He is rarely stressed in his distribution and excels in accurately pinging the ball over varying distances, helping Inter dominate possession.”

“His role often requires him to hold the ball as long as possible and invite the press to manipulate the opposition and open up spaces.”

Despite being on the losing side, his performance against Manchester City in the Champions League final was simply world-class.

Pep Guardiola was quick to praise him:

“For the way they play, Onana is an exceptional goalkeeper to take the position to build-up. Really, really good.”

United’s biggest weakness is their inability to keep hold of the ball. This is made worse when De Gea aimlessly surrenders possession.

Ten Hag must start from the back if he wants to transform United’s playing style.

Onana is 27, and entering his prime years as a goalkeeper. This deal should be a no brainer!

