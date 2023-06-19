What the pursuit of Mason Mount may indicate for Manchester United’s midfield structure next season



Xabi Alonso, the current manager of Bayer Leverkusen and former midfield maestro, once remarked that if you ‘control the midfield, you control the game.’ The midfield is where the vast majority of a football match occurs; it is not necessarily the area in which a game is won, but it is undoubtedly where it can be lost. To lose the midfield battle is to lose the war. Control of the centre is a prerequisite to victory.

This explains, therefore, why control is a motif in every elite manager’s tactical ideal. Guardiola has previously detailed how possession is the mechanism by which his teams exert defensive control over a match, rather than the commonly held perception of offensive domination. Pep explained his Manchester City team’s excellent defensive record in an interview a few years ago:

“The reason why [our defensive record is so good] is because 67 per cent of the time we have the ball…This is the main reason…If you have the ball as much as possible then the opponent does not have the ball.’

Possession equates to control, control equates to victory.

Conversely, however, José Mourinho, who often provides the yin to Pep’s yang, asserts a team ‘without the ball can still have control.’ Mourinho sets out to establish control of a match by minimising the number of mistakes his team makes, while maximising errors committed by the opposition. The Portuguese manager is content to cede possession in exchange for defensive solidity, as well as the opportunity to quickly counter-attack.

In the aftermath of a 2-0 win against Manchester City in 2020, the then-Spurs manager quipped how Guardiola’s team ‘had the ball for 90 minutes…they can take the ball home with them. I take the three points.’ A quintessential José quote, but one which speaks to his philosophy that a team can control a match without possession, as effectively as with.

The commonality between these antithetical approaches is, therefore, control. And the area in which both managers tend to focus their control-based gameplan is midfield. Both seek to create overloads in the middle of the pitch which favour their tactical approach.

Mourinho utilises the more orthodox ‘extra man in midfield’ to provide solidity and suffocate the opposition with another body to play through. John Obi-Mikel, Marouane Fellaini and Sami Khedira have all played pivotal roles for teams seemingly beyond their skillsets to enable Mourinho to create these midfield blockades. This would fall into the categorisation of ‘defensive overload’.

Guardiola attempts something braver. In a bid to create attacking overloads, the Spaniard instructs one of his defenders to join the midfield (last year Zinchenko, this year Stones) when Manchester City are in possession. This enables the central duo, typically Gündoğan and De Bruyne, to push further up the pitch, closer to the opposition goal while the nominal defender sits alongside Rodri at the base of the midfield. It is not a novel approach, with the libero role possessing an extensive lineage in footballing history, but it’s one which modern managers are struggling to counter. Manchester City are fresh from a season of unrelenting success and this ‘attacking overload’ approach to the midfield is a key fundamental in that. There are perhaps 115 other fundamentals, but that’s a conversation for another time.

Mikel Arteta has deployed the same principle at Arsenal. Zinchenko, signed in the summer from City, drifts freely between left-back and central midfield, enabling Granit Xhaka to push forward. 7 goals and 7 assists in the league this season for the Swiss midfielder represents his best season in an Arsenal shirt, and is indicative of Arsenal’s best league season generally in years. Arteta’s men led the league for ninety-three percent of the year before a late season wobble quickly devolved into a full-blown bottle as Arsenal produced a stereotypical ‘Arsenal’. The quality of football they were exhibiting prior to this, however, bordered on scintillating. It often felt like Arsenal were playing with twelve men such were the numbers they were able to overwhelmingly attack with. The ‘attacking overload’ system by which Arteta structured his midfield was integral to this success.

Which brings us to Manchester United. Erik Ten Hag’s first season in English football was an undoubted success, albeit with some very rocky moments in the process. The Dutch manager deployed a more traditional 4-2-3-1 system for most of the year, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen serving as a double pivot behind Bruno Fernandes. The transition from the ‘McFred’ duo to this represents a stark increase in quality, and is one key reason for United’s improved performance level. Yet it’s a midfield which lacks mobility.

Eriksen is not physically capable of playing central midfield in the Premier League for an entire season. He also struggles in games against ‘elite’ opposition, where your legs must be as quick as your mind to impose yourself. Ten Hag clearly recognises this, opting for the ‘defensive overload’ midfield structure in the FA Cup final – Bruno was shifted to the right-wing and Fred brought in to play alongside Casemiro and Eriksen.

The result was a very disciplined and effective defensive performance. On the one hand, City were largely blunted from an attacking perspective, reliant upon a freak wonder goal after 0.00006 seconds and an early Christmas present from David De Gea. On the other, United were entirely impotent going forward themselves. An extremely lucky penalty, which even the most ardent of Reds could not argue for with a straight face, was United’s only avenue back into the game. It is not an approach a manager such as Ten Hag will be keen to replicate long-term.

This FA Cup final experience may have crystalised things for United’s manager. Being forced to operate with a midfield centred upon ‘defensive overload’, rather than the ‘attacking overload’ which helped make his name in Holland, will have created a desire for reinforcements this summer. Mason Mount has emerged as a somewhat unlikely candidate, with The Athletic reporting Chelsea have rejected a £40 million bid from United. An improved offer, as explained by Vatsal Gupta, is expected to be made, for a player with only twelve months left on his contract, at a club who are keen to sell for FFP reasons. A deal appears likely.

The profile Mount offers, however, is the most pertinent part of the bid. The common consensus was United needed two midfielders this summer; a more traditional central midfielder – to provide an upgrade on Eriksen – and a defensive midfielder – to provide cover for Casemiro. Mount does not appear to fall into either category. Unless the idea is for control of the midfield to not necessarily come from a midfielder themselves.

Casemiro sitting at the base of a midfield containing Mount and Fernandes appears defensively fragile on paper, with the two attacking midfielders operating most effectively closer to the opposition goal. Yet they are two very hard-working midfielders, with a strong blend of tactical intelligence and stamina. Mount, particularly, is an excellent dribbler who functions optimally in quick transitions through ball-carrying and incisive passing. The England international offers many of the technical qualities of Eriksen, while providing significant upgrades on mobility and progression skills.

The downside to such a set-up would be the extent to which you compromise yourself defensively. In theory anyway. If Ten Hag was to deploy the ‘attacking overload’ structure with two offensively-minded number eights buttressed by a pivot of a defensive midfielder and a defender pushing up, he may solve two problems simultaneously. And Ten Hag has such an option already at his disposal.

Luke Shaw proved a revelation last season, making a reasonable claim to be the best left-back in the league and one of the best centre-halves. His combination of physical and technical quality make the fullback a perfect candidate for the modern libero role so effectively utilised by Pep and Arteta last season. Shaw’s first touch and quick passing are world-class and almost underutilised at left-back. By being instructed to join the midfield when United are in possession, his contributions on the ball may go to another level while, at the same time, enabling his team’s overall performance to increase accordantly.

From this perspective the links to Mason Mount make more sense. Mount brings a much greater goal threat and increased mobility to United’s midfield, at the cost of defensive solidity and ball progression from deep. Shaw operating as ‘false fullback’ elegantly provides the exact attributes Mount’s inclusion requires. United will be able to attack more effectively without sacrificing the defence. They will be in far greater control of the midfield and, therefore, far greater control of the game.

Given the priority the Chelsea midfielder holds for United this summer, Ten Hag’s midfield appears to be in the process of transitioning from one concerned with ‘defensive overload’, to one attempting the ‘attacking overload’ structure which has brought their rivals such success.

