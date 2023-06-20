Chelsea enter race to sign Manchester United target Diogo Costa

With the transfer window opening last week, teams across the Premier League are getting their summer spending underway.

Manchester United are expecting a busy couple of months, with Erik ten Hag entering phase two of his Old Trafford revolution.

The United boss is looking for reinforcements across the park to bridge the gap between themselves and Treble winners, Manchester City.

One position that United are looking to upgrade in window is the goalkeeper. David de Gea is yet to agree a an extension to his contract that expires at the end of the month, with speculation mounting that he may have played his last game for the club.

The Spaniard has failed to adapt to Ten Hag’s style of play and United are in the market for a new number one.

Many people’s choice to step in to De Gea’s gloves is Porto stopper Diogo Costa.

United have been heavily linked with the Portuguese ‘keeper but have yet to make a formal offer.

As reported by Portuguese media, United may need to move quick if they decide Costa is their man, with Chelsea registering their interest in the 23-year-old.

With Edouard Mendy leaving Stamford Bridge, Chelsea are looking for a replacement.

The Peoples Person previously reported new Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino was happy going into his first season with Kepa Arrizabalaga in goal, but Costa would surely take that spot should he sign for the club.

According to reports, Porto are willing to let Costa go for around €60 million, a €15 million reduction from his buyout figure, if a deal is done by the end of this month. Beyond that, they are likely to insist once again on that €75 million figure being reached.

Chelsea, however, have had no problem in splashing the cash since owner Todd Boehly’s arrival in the capital.

The London club are yet to make an official bid given their bullishness in the market, United will have to make a decision on Costa to avoid missing out on one of the best ‘keepers in Europe.