From £30million to £2million, Eric Bailly to cost Manchester United a bomb



It will be a crucial summer for Manchester United as manager Erik ten Hag will be requiring backing after a solid debut season in charge.

With Champions League football returning to Old Trafford and fans expecting a possible title challenge, recruitment will be important but due to last season’s splurge, funds are expected to tight.

The only way to supplement that figure is through player sales and quite a few top stars are expected to depart in the coming days.

Bailly sale will see £28m loss

The only problem is the Red Devils have been shockingly bad when it comes to offloading players for a profit and as The Daily Mail have pointed out, that record is only going to get worse.

The Peoples Person had reported recently that Eric Bailly, who spent the last season out on loan, is the subject of interest from La Liga side Real Betis.

“Manchester United want just £2m for Eric Bailly with La Liga side Real Betis showing interest in purchasing the injury-prone Ivorian,” the Mail stated.

The deal, if it happens, will see the English giants incur a huge loss of £28million after buying the defender from Villarreal for £30m back in 2016.

Bailly’s displays made him an instant fan-favourite due to his aggressiveness and ability to come up with something special under pressure but his poor injury-record never allowed him to reach his potential.

Bailly’s poor injury record a major reason for departure

The Ivorian has missed a whopping 103 games for the Reds in his six-year stay at the club and that record even hampered his displays in France.

The 29-year-old featured only 17 times for Marseille and was injured for over two months of the season while his disciplinary record saw him suspended for seven games.

Betis’ interest stems from the fact that Bailly “is believed to be a favourite of the club’s new sporting director, Ramon Planes, who has closely followed the defender since his days in the Espanyol youth set up,” according to the report.

Bailly is valued at €8million as per Transfermarkt and unfortunately, no team will be willing to part with much money considering Marseille opted against triggering the £6 million buy-clause in the player’s loan contract.