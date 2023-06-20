Graeme Souness does not believe Casemiro is a great player



Graeme Souness’ latest comments have caused an uproar among Manchester United fans on social media.

Speaking to talkSPORT, the former Liverpool great claimed that, according to him, Casemiro is not a great player.

Souness was heavily criticised for previously labelling the Brazilian midfielder a ‘Steady Eddie.’

He defended his statement: “I still believe that — he’s a good player; you’d never describe him as a great player.”

Graeme Souness on calling Casemiro a steady Eddie: "I still believe that — he's a good player, you'd never describe him as a great player." [@talkSPORT] pic.twitter.com/py8NIPRv89 — utdreport (@utdreport) June 20, 2023

This couldn’t be further from the truth.

Casemiro has been one of United’s best players this season.

He is one of the critical reasons Erik ten Hag’s side secured Champions League qualification.

United have been solid in defence, and most of that credit goes to Casemiro. He has excelled in breaking up attacks and progressing the ball in the first phase of play.

Many doubted his hunger after winning almost everything at Real Madrid.

Casemiro’s elite mentality has brushed off the squad, leading them to their first trophy in six years.

In a recent interview, he spoke about how happy he is at Old Trafford and how eager he is to win more silverware.

The Brazilian might turn out to be one of the best signings in the post-Sir Alex era.

Follow The Peoples Person on Twitter or Instagram for all the latest news as it happens and to join in the conversation.