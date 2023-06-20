Javier Zanetti claims Lautaro Martinez is happy at Inter amid Manchester United links



Manchester United have been dealt a blow to their hopes of signing Inter striker Lautaro Martinez.

Vice President Javier Zanetti has denied rumours of the Argentine leaving the club.

He stated: ” Lautaro is very happy at Inter. There is nothing.”

Martinez has attracted interest from many European clubs, including Man United.

Erik ten Hag has made a striker the priority signing this summer.

Despite creating the third-highest chances in the Premier League last season, United failed to convert them.

United have been linked to a host of strikers, including Harry Kane, Victor Osimhen, Rasmus Hojlund, and Goncalo Ramos.

Martinez is not an out-and-out goalscorer.

In fact, one could say he is wasteful in front of goal.

The Argentine has excellent movement off the ball and helps teammates in attacking areas.

He might not be the kind of striker that would benefit Ten Hag’s side now. United need a ruthless goalscorer.

With the inflated market, it will be tough for United to sign someone without overpaying.

The uncertainty surrounding the takeover makes it even more challenging to plan anything.

